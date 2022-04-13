Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.81. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 12,973 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.88. The company has a market cap of C$566.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.50.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$178.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -2,100.00%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.