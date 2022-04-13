Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.59 Million

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to report $82.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.86 million to $83.96 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $340.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.99 million to $346.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $369.07 million, with estimates ranging from $358.41 million to $378.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN stock remained flat at $$41.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 226,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

