Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $44.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 162,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

