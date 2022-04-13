Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $153.23. 8,918,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

