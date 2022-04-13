Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,499 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of WU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 3,468,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,347. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.