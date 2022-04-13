Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $716.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,266. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $746.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $916.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

