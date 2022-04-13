Mango Markets Market Cap Achieves $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.44 or 0.07459619 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.00 or 1.00012440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.