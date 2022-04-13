MAPS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $43.47 million and $1.22 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAPS has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005436 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002713 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,956,769 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

