Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE MPX opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.74.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
