Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marine Products by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.