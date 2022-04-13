MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) were up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 2,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 392,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $6,370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,219 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

