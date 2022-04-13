MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $277.93

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $277.93 and last traded at $281.93, with a volume of 294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $281.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.03.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

