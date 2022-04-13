Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $82,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after buying an additional 280,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 126,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

