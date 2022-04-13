Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.60

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 68681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $976.47 million, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
