Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Cut by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maximus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Maximus stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.