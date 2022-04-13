McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $328.00

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $328.00 and last traded at $328.00, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

