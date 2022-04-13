MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

