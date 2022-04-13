MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,916 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 200.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 147.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,516 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 67.5% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of MD stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.