Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Medtronic worth $319,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.32.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,412. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.