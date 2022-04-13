MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,115.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,094.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,254.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

