Meridian Bioscience, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

