Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.99. 19,211,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,130,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $585.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,049 shares of company stock worth $1,542,491. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

