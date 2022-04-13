MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 15917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

