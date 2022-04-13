Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 91,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $100,123,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

