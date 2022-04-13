MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 7.3% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 3,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 594,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.11 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 162.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $7,207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 176,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

