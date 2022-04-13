Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Mint shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$15.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07.
Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)
Further Reading
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.