Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Mint shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07.

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

