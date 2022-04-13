Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 903 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,239,748 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $123.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

