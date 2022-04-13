Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,433,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,487,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

