Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $204,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $181.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,751,889. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

