Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 67,332 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 530.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.