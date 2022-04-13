Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $3,263,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,770 shares of company stock valued at $80,139,387. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.67 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

