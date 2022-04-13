Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 332 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $506.84 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

