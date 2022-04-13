Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). Approximately 70,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 406,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The firm has a market cap of £59.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

