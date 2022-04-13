Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). Approximately 70,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 406,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).
The firm has a market cap of £59.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)
Recommended Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.