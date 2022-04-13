Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.