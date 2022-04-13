Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys Shares of 440 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after acquiring an additional 156,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

