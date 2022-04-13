Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $31,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.