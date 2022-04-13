Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $34,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.