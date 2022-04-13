Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $45,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.51.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

