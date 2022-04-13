Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $52,000 in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spire by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 870.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 148,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 143,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of SR stock opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.