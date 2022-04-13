Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $55,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

