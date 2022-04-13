Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.