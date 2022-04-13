Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

CHRW opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

