Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in March

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:MSLOY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.
