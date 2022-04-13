Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in March

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLOY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

