Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

MFG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 973,496 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

