Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $74,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,686. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.05. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $347.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

