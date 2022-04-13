Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MONRY shares. UBS Group upgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $54.35 on Friday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

