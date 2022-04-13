Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.54 and a beta of -1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,961 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

