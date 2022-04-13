Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 33,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

