Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

