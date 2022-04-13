Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.61. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

