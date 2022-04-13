Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 20,952 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,952 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SJI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. 3,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,376. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

